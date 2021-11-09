US, Romanian top diplomats discuss security measures against ‘Russian aggression’

WASHINGTON, November 9. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister of Romania Bogdan Aurescu discussed during their talks on Monday in Washington cooperation in the area of the Black Sea as well as security against ‘Russian aggression,’ the US Department of State said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu today in Washington, DC. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Aurescu emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Romania Strategic Partnership in strengthening defense and energy ties and addressing common threats and challenges…," the statement reads.

"The Secretary praised Romania as a stalwart NATO Ally and both agreed to collaborate on Black Sea security issues and Russian aggression against Ukraine and others on NATO’s Eastern Flank," according to the statement from the US Department of State.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister also affirmed their desire to enhance energy security in Europe, underscored by Bucharest’s recent commitment to bring a "first of a kind" U.S.-built small modular reactor to Romania," the statement added.