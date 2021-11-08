Over 2,000 refugees amassed at Belarus-Poland border — border committee

MINSK, November 8. /TASS/. The situation at the Belarusian-Polish border remains very tense with over 2,000 refugees amassed in front of Polish fences, the Belarusian State Border Committee reported on Monday.

"Over 2,000 refugees are staying in front of Polish barriers at the border, including a considerable number of women and children," the committee said on its Telegram channel.

"Despite the absence of aggressive action from refugees, Polish security services used aircraft to exert psychological pressure instead of trying to sort out the situation," it said. Tear gas was sprayed towards the people seeking protection, it stressed.

"In response to unnecessary use of non-lethals, part of the refugees took more resolute action and began to destroy Polish barriers," the committee wrote on its Telegram channel.

The Polish border guards, for their part, uploaded to their page on Twitter video footage showing a large group of migrants trying to destroy a barbed wire fence with the use of long logs. Police, border guards and military counter their attempts on the Polish side of the border. Earlier, Warsaw reported that security measures had been stepped up on the border amid reports about several hundred illegal migrants moving towards the Polish border. Border guards are assisted by 12,000 troops, a counter-terrorism unit and police.