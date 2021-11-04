Baku continues contacts via diplomatic channels to create 3+3 format

BAKU, November 4. /TASS/. Baku continues to discuss with partners through diplomatic channels creating the so-called "3+3" mechanism for regional cooperation with the participation of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, as well as Russia, Iran, and Turkey, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told TASS.

"This format determines the directions for further cooperation in the region. At the moment, contacts are underway on this issue through diplomatic channels. Azerbaijan generally supports this process," he said, adding "based on this format, we are ready to continue our discussions and create a new mechanism, a platform for regional cooperation".

The initiative of a six-party format of cooperation on Nagorno-Karabakh was earlier put forward by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Tayyip Erdogan. Iran welcomed the idea, saying it was ready to facilitate the moves towards strengthening peace in the region.