Ukraine overstepped legal boundaries in crusade against media, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Kiev is violating both the generally accepted ethical norms in the news field and related international laws in its fight against the Russian language and freedom of speech in the media, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at an international forum of Russian-language broadcasters.

According to her, in a bid to deprive a certain part of Ukrainian society of a voice, Kiev has launched a crackdown against dissent targeting Russian-language broadcasters. "Ukraine actually crossed all legal boundaries (as far as the media is concerned - TASS). Apart from legal boundaries based on professional ethical standards enshrined in the media community's professional documents, they have also left the international legal field behind. I am talking about the Kiev regime and all those who implement its decisions in Ukraine," she pointed out.

The spokeswoman emphasized that Russian-language media outlets were being shut down in Ukraine, where "a war is underway against the agenda that the Russian-language outlets cover," and the Russian language itself. She noted that a probe into the Inter TV channel was conducted in September over the screening of Soviet movies starring actors who allegedly "pose a threat to Ukraine's national security." "And now, there is a crackdown on Russian performers who speak Russian," Zakharova added.

Russian-language broadcasters active in the Baltic states also have to face opposition from local regulators under the guise of the fight against propaganda and dissent, she noted. "All of this is happening amid the collective West's calls for more measures to defend freedom of speech and protect journalists," Zakharova stressed.