COVID-19 incidence growing for over month in Russia — health minister

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The incidence of COVID-19 has been increasing in Russia for more than a month, with more than 1.3 million active cases reported across the country today, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"For more than a month, we have been observing a persistent growth in coronavirus cases and the number of patients <…> under medical supervision. Today, as many as 1.335 million patients are receiving medical treatment," he said.

Russian Health Minister pointed out that the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing hospital treatment stands at 268,500.

He added that the number of those diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection and taken to hospital was up 5.3% last week.

According to the latest statistics, around 244.2 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 4.9 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 8,316,019 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,213,584 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 232,775 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.