Russia hails resumption of Syrian Constitutional Committee sessions in Geneva

GENEVA, October 19. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the news the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva has resumed sessions. It hopes that the parties involved will manage to achieve agreements, Russia’s presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, told TASS.

"We certainly welcome the resumption of the committee’s activities and hope that the sides will manage to achieve agreements concerning the constitutional reform," Lavrentiev said upon arrival in Geneva.

On Monday, the sixth round of discussions over the constitutional reform in Syria began at the UN office in Geneva after a nine-month break. It is expected that the Constitutional Committee’s smaller group consisting of 45 experts (15 from the government, the opposition and civil society each) will hold sessions for no less than one week.