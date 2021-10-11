Merkel, Macron, Putin agree on meeting of Normandy Four top diplomats - German cabinet

BERLIN, October 11. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a trilateral telephone conversation on Monday to discuss issues of the Donbass conflict settlement. The leaders agreed to organize a Normandy-format (Germany, France, Russia, Ukraine) meeting of foreign ministers in the near future, German cabinet’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert said.

"The chancellor and the French president called on the Russian president to help promote talks in the Normandy format. Participants in the talks agreed to ask the foreign ministers to meet in the near future," he said.

According to the spokesman, the conversation with Putin followed Macron’s and Merkel’s videoconference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. "It focused on the implementation of the Minsk agreements on the peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine," he said. Merkel, Macron and Zelensky "stressed the necessity to fully implement the Minsk agreements and the resolutions of the [Normandy Four] Paris summit of December 2019 and expressed readiness to continue efforts in the Normandy format."

The Kremlin press service said earlier that Putin, Merkel and Macron "discussed in detail the disturbing situation around the stalling of the process of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict" and stressed the importance of the implementation of the Minsk agreements as the basis for the settlement in Donbass. Apart from that, according to the Kremlin, Putin made a "high-principled assessment of Kiev's policies of stubbornly dodging its obligations under the Minsk Accords and agreements of the previous Normandy-format summits, including the one in Paris."

Putin’s previous conversation with Macron and Merkel took place in the videoconference format on March 30. The Russian president then expressed concern over Kiev’s destabilizing actions in Donbass.