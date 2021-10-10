Saakashvili’s health condition is satisfactory - justice ministry

TBILISI, October 10. /TASS/. Georgian ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili’s health condition is satisfactory, with his vitals being within the norm, the Special Penitentiary Service of the Georgian Justice Ministry said on Sunday.

"By now, Mikhail Saakashvili’s health condition is satisfactory. The Special Penitentiary Service explains that media reports about the deterioration of Mikhail Saakashvili’s health are not true. Mikhail Saakashvili receives prescribed medicines. His health condition is satisfactory. Thus, his blood pressure is 120/90, pulse - 90, glucose - 101," it said in a press statement posted on its Facebook account.

Saakashvili’s personal doctor said in an interview with the Mtavari arkhi television channel earlier in the day that his health condition had deteriorated and he needed hospitalization.

Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1. He is currently being kept in prison in the city of Rustavi. He went on a hunger strike as he claims to be a political prisoner.

Saakashvili was Georgia’s president from January 2004 to November 2013 and left the country several days before the expiration of his office term. Immediately after it, four criminal cases were initiated against him and verdicts were pronounced on two of them. Thus, Saakashvili was sentenced in absentia to three years behind bars on charges of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and to six years in jail on charged of the assault and battery of lawmaker Valery Gelashvili.

In the recent time, Saakashvili, who holds a Ukrainian passport, has been living in Ukraine.