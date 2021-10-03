DPRK to restore all hotlines with South Korea on October 4 - report

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. North Korea stated it will restore all communications line with South Korea on Monday, October 4, according to a Yonhap report citing KCNA.

"The relevant organs decided to restore all the north-south communication lines from 9:00 on Oct. 4 true to his [Kim Jong-Un’s] intention," KCNA reported, according to Yonhap. The statement also noted that "the South Korean authorities should make positive efforts to put the North-South ties on a right track and settle the important tasks […] to open up the bright prospect in the future."

On June 9, DPRK blocked all hotlines with South Korea in response to an unauthorized launch of propaganda balloons by South Korean activists. Pyongyang viewed this as an unfriendly act that violates the peace agreements.

The hotlines were temporarily restored in late July this year, but North Korea stopped answering the calls shortly after the US-South Korean military drills kicked off. On September 24, KCNA published Publicity and Information Department head Kim Yo-Jong’s statement saying that Pyongyang is ready to discuss improvement of relations with Seoul, should it abolish its hostile policy.

Last week, North Korean lead Kim Jong-Un stated his readiness to restore the hotlines with South Korea in early October. According to KCNA, such steps will improve the relations and peace on the Korean Peninsula.