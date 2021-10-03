Two explosions reported from Kabul northern suburb, shootout underway - agency

CAIRO, October 3. /TASS/. At least two explosions rocked northern suburbs of the Afghan capital city Kabul on Sunday evening, the local Asvaka nws agency reported.

According to Asvaka, shootouts, presumably between the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia), which seized power in the country, and militants from the terrorist group Islamic State in Khorasan (ISIS-K), a branch of the extremist organization Islamic State (outlawed in Russia), are reported from Kabul’s 17th district. Fires have reportedly started in a number of dwelling quarters.

The clashes followed a blast near the Id Gah mosque in Kabul earlier in the day. An explosive device was activated when a farewell ceremony for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was conducted in the mosque. According to latest data, at least 12 people were killed and 32 were wounded.

According to the Qatari Alp-Jazeera television channel, the shootouts in Kabul’s northern districts are linked with a Taliban operation to detain suspects in the mosque blast. At least three Islamic State militants were killed in Kabul on Sunday evening after activating the so-called bomb vests.