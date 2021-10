TBILISI, October 1. /TASS/. The sentences for Georgian ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili, announced earlier by three different courts over two criminal cases, cannot be appealed, Prosecutor Dzhardzhi Tsiklauri said on Friday.

"Mikhail Saakashvili was found guilty by rulings of three courts over the cases of the murder of Sandro Girgvliani and the battery of Valery Gelashvili. He was sentenced to six years in prison. The court rulings are final and cannot be appealed," the prosecutor said.