Number of vaccinated persons in Russia not enough for calm autumn season — expert

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The number of people vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection in Russia is not enough to say that the upcoming autumn season will proceed smoothly, Chief Doctor at Moscow City Clinical No. 52 Maryana Lysenko told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"For the time being, the proportion of vaccinated persons in the Russian Federation in general is fairly low. It is a bit higher in Moscow, but, nevertheless, their percentage is not enough to survive this autumn without troubles," she said.

In her words, the number of vaccinated persons among those admitted to her hospital is below 10%. "However, all those patients have mild symptoms. None of them required intensive care," she said.

Since the start of the pandemic, some 232.4 mln COVID-19 cases have been registered across the world, while more than 4.7 mln people have died due to the infection. According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has reported as many as 7,464,708 COVID-19 cases, some 6,635,485 recoveries and 205,531 fatalities since the onset of the pandemic. The country’s government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.