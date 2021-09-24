Humanity might not endure another trial by pandemic — Gamaleya Center's chief

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has shown that the human race might not endure another trial of this sort, the director of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, said on Friday.

"I am not going to utter any prophecies or forecast some pandemics, but it goes without saying that this pandemic has demonstrated that humanity may not survive another, so to say, onslaught of microorganisms. Some very serious conclusions should be made, both scientific and organizational," Gintsburg said in a live broadcast organized by the Russian Jewish Congress.

He believes that countries should have a clear action plan at all times to be followed in such emergencies.

"Even if nothing like this happens again in our lifetime, all the money and resources that might be spent today on creating such a plan and on supporting and implementing it will surely repay themselves," Gintsburg said.