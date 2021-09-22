Whatever may happen in Ukraine, Kiev sees "Russian connection" — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Attempts to blame the attempted assassination of Sergey Shefir, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's first aide, on some "Russian connection" can be attributed to "an excessively exalted emotional condition," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

"Regrettably, whatever may happen in Ukraine these days, none of the current politicians is unable to rule out a 'Russian connection'," Peskov said about Kiev's statements to this effect.

"Of course, this has nothing to do with the real state of affairs. It is rather evidence of an excessively exalted emotional condition," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the vehicle of first presidential aide Sergey Shefir was ambushed near Kiev. Shefir was not hurt, while his driver suffered gunshot wounds. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry has confirmed the incident and said that a search was on for the gunmen. Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova said on her Facebook page that criminal proceedings had been launched over the "attempted murder of two or more persons."

Zelensky's office commented to the Ukrainian media resource Vesti that it regarded the attack against Shefir as the attempted murder of a key member of the presidential team. Zelensky said the attack against his aide was a sign of weakness and promised to return to Kiev from the United States immediately after his speech in the United Nations.

Shefir is regarded as a long-standing friend of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. According to media reports, he is responsible for drafting the head of state's daily schedule. He is the founder and director of the show business studio Kvartal-95.