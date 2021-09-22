UN General Secretary pledges support to Ukraine's recognized borders

UN, 22 September. / TASS /. The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres supports the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine and declared support for it on Wednesday, after his meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"We are clearly in favor of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. And we have never recognized what has happened in Crimea," said Guterres.

Earlier, the Permanent Russian Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya spoke of the issues that the Ukrainian delegation plans to raise in NYC, and said that discussing Crimea on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly does not make sense, and that the Donbass problem should be solved internally.