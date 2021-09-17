AUKUS partnership aimed against China, Russian envoy to Vienna says

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The AUKUS defense partnership (Australia, the UK and the US) is aimed against China, Russian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in an interview Friday.

"The initiative causes very serious questions," he said, commenting on the establishment of AUKUS. "This declaration was unexpected for everyone. […] This is a multidimensional problem. Clearly, this association is aimed against China politically," he said.

The Russian envoy also noted that this is the first initiative announced by the three countries, which means that it will be followed by second and third ones.

"This is slightly worrisome," he said.

On September 16, Australia, the UK and the UK announced the establishment of the new AUKUS defensive partnership. Under the agreement, Australia plans, among other things, to construct at least eight nuclear submarines that will be commissioned in 2036, as well as to equip its armed forces with US-made cruise missiles. Because of this, Canberra voided the largest military contract in its history - with France, who already called this decision "a stab in the back."