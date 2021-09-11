Merkel reaffirms support for Nord Stream 2 in talks with Polish PM

WARSAW, September 11. /TASS/. The German government backs the Nord Stream 2 project, but sees its concern that Ukraine would continue to be a transit country for Russian gas, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a joint news conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday.

"We did focus on energy ties as well, on the issues related to Nord Stream 2. I made it clear again that it is our concern that Ukraine remains a transit country for Russian gas," she said.

"This is what our agreement with the US is aimed at," Merkel added.

"We have said that we support Nord Stream 2," the chancellor stressed.