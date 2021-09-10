Russian, Belarusian Special Ops forces hold exercise in Brest Region - Defense Ministry

MINSK, September 10. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Special Operations Forces held an exercise at the Domanovsky Proving Ground in the Brest Region, Belarusian Defense Ministry reported Friday.

"Today, Russian and Belarusian Armed Forces Special Operations Forces carried out missions at the 174th training ground," the Ministry said in its Telegram channel.

The Zapad-2021 strategic Russian-Belarusian exercise kicked off in Belarus Friday. The exercise will take place until September 16 at Russian and Belarusian proving grounds. It will involve about 12,800 people, including about 2,500 Russian and 50 Kazakh servicemen from the CSTO forces. According to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, the exercise will involve about 350 vehicles, including about 140 tanks, 110 artillery and multiple-launch missile systems, over 30 planes and helicopters.