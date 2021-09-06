NATO can’t figure out who’s to blame for Afghanistan debacle — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. NATO allies cannot pinpoint who bears responsibility for the Afghanistan fiasco, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"We need to understand who’s to blame. They can’t. The [US] State Department nods towards the Pentagon, the Pentagon refers everyone to the State Department. The incumbent president says that the previous US president bears responsibility, the previous one says that the current administration is to blame. <…> Who do you think the NATO secretary general accused? The Afghan people and the Afghan president directly. As if it wasn’t NATO and the US who were behind him," she said.

According to her, London points the finger at those who struck the deal with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) in Doha, while the Taliban is referred to as ‘brothers’ in Canada. "If NATO is one family, then Canada’s brother is a brother to all NATO members," she concluded.

The Taliban launched a large-scale operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, and the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. The forces opposing the Taliban rule offered resistance, which was headed by Ahmad Massoud, in the Panjshir Province. Saleh, who declared himself "caretaker president," urged the country to support it.