Seventy countries are using Sputnik V vaccine, Russian embassy reminds French diplomat

PARIS, September 2. /TASS/. Seventy countries are currently using Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Embassy in Paris said on Twitter in response to a tweet by French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune.

Earlier, Beaune once again questioned whether it would be reasonable for the EU to purchase Sputnik V, in particular stating that Slovakia had not received all the vaccine doses it had ordered.

"Everyone makes a choice. Seventy countries with a total population of four billion have already approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and started to use it on a wide scale," the Russian embassy pointed out. Russian diplomats also cited French expert Marie-Paule Kieny, who said that Sputnik V was undoubtedly an effective vaccine.

Slovakia’s Ministry of Health announced earlier that the country would stop using the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that it had begun to use on June 7. The registration of those wishing to be vaccinated was completed on June 30. More than 15,000 residents of the country expressed their wish to get the jab. Slovakia received 200,000 doses of the vaccine from Russia but decided to use only 40,000. About six weeks ago, the Slovakian Ministry of Health reported that Russia had repurchased 160,000 doses of the vaccine at the same price for which it was sold - $9.95 per dose.