Afghan authorities should dissociate from terrorists, Chinese leader says

BEIJING, August 25. /TASS/. The political forces in Afghanistan should distance themselves from all terrorist organizations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to China Central Television.

The Chinese leader noted that Afghan authorities should create an open political structure. "They should conduct moderate and restrained domestic policy, completely dissociate from all terrorist organizations and maintain friendly relations with all countries worldwide, particularly with neighboring countries," the TV channel quoted him as saying.

"China will respect the sovereignty of Afghanistan, its independence and territorial integrity, adhering to the principle of non-interference in its domestic affairs, and will always play a constructive role in the political settlement of the Afghan issue," the Chinese leader noted.

On August 15, Taliban fighters (outlawed in Russia) swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh announced that, in the absence of the head of state, the constitution empowered him to become the caretaker president and urged the Afghan people to join the resistance against the Taliban radical movement. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban to be a terrorist organization and its activities are outlawed nationwide.