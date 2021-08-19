Afghanistan must decide on its own system of government, Russian senator says

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The decision on Afghanistan’s system of government should be made by Afghan citizens themselves, without outside interference, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee Vladimir Dzhabarov told TASS on Thursday.

"I believe they should decide for themselves on the form of government, which they will choose," he said commenting on a statement by high-ranking representative of the Taliban group (outlawed in Russia) Waheedullah Hashimi, in an interview with Reuters, that Afghanistan will not be a democratic state after the Taliban takeover. "The most important thing is to ensure that no one interferes. If they are satisfied with such a system of government as the Islamic Emirate, we will probably have to prepare for relations with that emirate. It is too early to say now, the power was seized at lightning speed. Taliban members themselves are not yet ready to say what they want, it will take some time," he explained.

The senator was confident that only elections would pave the way for the legitimate government in Afghanistan. "It’s up to citizens to decide, because, if there are no elections in Afghanistan, it will be a dictatorship rather than a legitimate government. Elections will take place there sooner or later," he stressed.

After the US announced the end of its operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of its troop withdrawal, the Taliban launched an offensive against government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters entered Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.