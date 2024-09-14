Gazan ministry says 64 Arabs killed by Israeli forces over past two days

CAIRO, September 14. /TASS/. More than 60 Palestinians were killed in bombing and shelling of various areas of the Gaza Strip by Israeli forces over the past two days, the Gazan Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, "64 people fell victim of the Israeli military’s actions in Gaza over the past 48 hours, and 155 others were taken to hospitals with injuries." The Health Ministry said that since the beginning of October last year, "the death toll from Israeli aggression reached 41,182, with 95,280 other Palestinians injured."

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated after the infiltration of armed supporters of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by the killing of residents of border settlements and the capture of more than 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave with the aim of destroying the Hamas military and political structure and releasing all those abducted. The fighting in the Gaza Strip continues to this day.

