NATO’s enemy is terrorism, not Russia, Czech President thinks

PRAGUE, August 18. /TASS/. Russia is not NATO’s enemy, the international terrorism is the enemy of the Western military bloc. This opinion was expressed by Czech President Milos Zeman in an interview with the online Parlamentni listy media outlet published on Tuesday.

"I share the opinion of [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron who at the London NATO summit said that Russia was not the enemy, the enemy is the international terrorism," the Czech president stressed.

He noted that NATO’s main goal was the "fight with the international, if you will, the Islamic terrorism." The North Atlantic Alliance did not cope with it in Afghanistan. According to him, in Afghanistan NATO had the exclusive opportunity to truly fight an actual enemy."

Analyzing NATO’s failure in Afghanistan, the Czech president supported strengthening the Czech armed forces. In his opinion, the republic needs to purchase drones from Israel and develop its own military industrial complex. He doesn’t think that all equipment for the Czech army should be purchased abroad.