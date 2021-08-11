Belarus may remove provision on pursuit of neutrality from constitution, official says

MINSK, August 11. /TASS/. The Belarusian draft constitution that is supposed to be put to a nationwide referendum will not contain the current provision on the pursuit of neutrality, Chairman of the country’s Constitutional Commission Pyotr Miklashevich told reporters on Wednesday.

"There is such a provision in the current Constitution. Given the current situation, where Belarus is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization - actually part of a military and political bloc - there is a need to adapt the provision to the reality," he said in response to a TASS question.

According to Miklashevich, "it has been suggested that the constitution should contain a provision saying that no threats to other countries will come from Belarus." "Belarus will take advantage of collective security to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with its international agreements," Miklashevich added.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier questioned the need to maintain the pursuit of neutrality provision in the new constitution, citing the country’s obligations within the CSTO and the Union State of Russia and Belarus. Lukashenko vowed that the constitutional referendum would take place before February 2022.