Canada introduces sanctions against key sectors of Belarusian economy — government

TASS August 9. /TASS/. Canada announces a new package of economic sanctions against Belarus "in response to the ongoing, gross and systematic violations of human rights," Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Marc Garneau said in the statement posted on Monday on the website of the Canadian government.

"These new measures impose restrictions on key sectors of the Belarusian economy and minimize Belarusian state actors’ access to international finance. The targeted sectors include transferrable securities and money market instruments, debt financing, insurance and reinsurance, petroleum products and potassium chloride products," the statement says.

Canada takes these measures "in solidarity with those of international partners," according to the statement.