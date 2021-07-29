Tikhanovskaya’ s statements in US call for overthrow of power in Belarus: deputy UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, July 29./TASS/. Clear calls for the overthrow of power in Belarus can be heard in statements made by former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in the US, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told a news conference on Thursday.

"Speaking about support of the American government, she said ‘In case that some country makes use of the weakness of the regime, the United States will be on our (Belarus opposition - TASS) side’," Polyansky cited Tikhanovskaya as saying. "This is, of course, a clear appeal to regime change, a clear appeal to interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state," he stressed.

Tikhanovskaya has been in the US since July 18. Last week, she met with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Counselor of the United States Department of State Derek Chollet. The US Department of State said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was present for part of the meeting. Tikhanovskaya also held a separate meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. President Joe Biden met with Tikhanovskaya at the White House on Wednesday.

According to the Central Election Commission’s official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won the August 9, 2020 presidential election by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome, and left Belarus for Lithuania.