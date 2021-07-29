China-US relations face challenges but have great potential, new ambassador says

BEIJING, July 29. / TASS /. Relations between Beijing and Washington have come to a "critical juncture", however, they not only face threats and challenges, but also have potential, China’s new Ambassador to the US Qin Gang stated upon his arrival in Washington.

"The China-US relationship has once again come to a new critical juncture, facing not only many difficulties and challenges, but also great opportunities and potentials," China’s Embassy in the US quoted the new envoy as saying on Thursday.

"Where this important relationship will be headed is vital for the well-being of the Chinese and American peoples and for the future of the world. The two peoples and the international community hope for a sound, stable and growing relationship between the two countries," the Chinese diplomat noted.

China’s new envoy also mentioned that "the door of China-US relations, which was already open, could not be closed." "This is the trend of the world, the call of the times, and the will of the people," Gang said.

Chinese Ambassador to the US Qin Gang arrived in Washington on Wednesday, succeeding Cui Tiankai, who was appointed to this post in April 2013. In June 2021, the Chinese Embassy in the US announced that Tiankai would leave his post shortly and return to his homeland.

Qin Gang was born in March 1966 in Tianjin, and since 1988, he has been employed in the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Between 2002 and 2005, he served as counselor, and later minister (2010-2011), to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. From 2005 to 2010, Gang served as Deputy Head of the country’s Foreign Ministry Information Department as well as Spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In 2011-2014, Gang headed the Foreign Ministry Information Department and also worked as a Spokesperson of the country’s Foreign Ministry. In 2014-2017, he served as an Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director-General of the Protocol Department. As of 2018, Gang was appointed as China’s Deputy Foreign Minister.