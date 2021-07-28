Three Armenian servicemen killed in shelling by Azerbaijan, Defense Ministry says

YEREVAN, July 28. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s armed forces have opened fire on Armenian positions in the northeastern sector of the border, killing three Armenian servicemen and wounding two as a result, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"As a result of shelling on the part of Azerbaijan’s armed forces, three Armenian servicemen were killed in the border areas of Armenia. Two were wounded. Armed clashes are underway," the statement by Armenia’s Defense Ministry said.

The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been tense since May 12. Then the Armenian Defense Ministry stated that the Azerbaijani armed forces entered Armenian territory, breaching Armenia’s state border.