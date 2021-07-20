Several rockets fired on Presidential Palace in Afghanistan’s Kabul — agency

BEIJING, July 20. /TASS/. Several rockets were launched on the Presidential Palace in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Tuesday during prayers of Eid al-Adha holiday period, China’s news agency Xinhua reported.

According to the news agency, the attack occurred as President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and other dignitaries joined the prayers of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday (the Feast of the Sacrifice celebrated this year from July 19 through 23).

Afghan television channel 1-TV reported that three explosions were heard near the Presidential Palace in Kabul.

There were no immediate reports about casualties or inflicted damages.