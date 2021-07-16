U.S. and Germany will continue to defend Ukraine's sovereignty - Biden

WASHINGTON, July 16. /TASS/. The United States and Germany will defend Ukraine's sovereignty and support its transatlantic aspirations, US President Joe Biden said following talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the White House on Thursday.

"We are united in our continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine as well as the continued importance of reforms and their transatlantic aspirations. We will continue to stand together to defend our eastern flank, allies at NATO against Russian aggression," Biden noted.