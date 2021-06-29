US forces in Syria fired in self-defense after missile launches — coalition

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The US forces opened artillery fire in response to the attack on the military base in Syria’s Deir Ezzor Province, Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve Colonel Wayne Marotto noted via Twitter.

"U.S. Forces in Syria, while under multiple rocket attack, acted in self-defense and conducted counter-battery artillery fire at rocket launching positions," he stressed. No other details are mentioned.

Earlier on Monday, SANA news agency reported that a US military base located in the area of the Al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor had been targeted with strikes. Marotto confirmed that the attack on Twitter, adding that no injuries had been reported.