President of European Council confirms decision to extend sanctions against Russia

BRUSSELS, June 25. /TASS/. The EU summit made a political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia for six more months, President of the European Council Charles Michel tweeted on Friday.

"We have rolled over our economic sanctions against Russia: Moscow must do its part to ensure full implementation of Minsk Agreements," Michel wrote.

A source in a delegation of one of European countries in the European Council informed TASS earlier about the renewal of sanctions.

"The issue of Minsk Agreements implementation was raised as usually in the context of the discussion of Russia. Everyone agreed there is no significant progress. On the contrary, we saw troubling events on the border of Ukraine and Russia. That is why nobody spoke against renewing sanctions for six months more," the diplomat said.

The formal procedure will start immediately after the council, which will end by publication of relevant regulations in the Official Journal of the EU. Sanctions will then be formally renewed until January 31, 2022.