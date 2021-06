GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov will return to Washington by the end of the month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists on Wednesday.

"Soon, soon! Anatoly Ivanovich [Antonov] has been all packed up and ready to go this entire time <...>," he said with a smile.

"I think that before the end of the month, Anatoly Ivanovich will definitely return to Washington," the senior diplomat added.