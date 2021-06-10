Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of shelling its positions in Kalbajar District

BAKU, June 10. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accused the Armenian military of shelling its positions in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar District, the ministry reported in a statement published on Thursday.

"The Armenian Defense Ministry made a statement on gunshots aimed at units of the Azerbaijani army in the Kalbajar area of the border. This fact has been confirmed. There are no casualties or injuries among the Azerbaijani troops as a result of the attack," the message says.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry deemed the incident "a planned pre-election provocation."

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides remain at their positions, and a number of districts, including the Kalbajar District, come under the control of Baku. Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line and the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh.