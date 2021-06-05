Federal Tourism Agency, tour operators ready to set up ‘vaccine tours’ for foreigners

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Tourism Agency is ready together with tourist agencies to organize travel packages for inoculation of foreigners, head of the agency Zarina Doguzova told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021).

"Russia’s Federal Tourism Agency and Russian tour operators are ready to launch ‘vaccine’ tours to Russia for foreigners on a short notice. This may become an incentive to relaunch inbound tourism and boost the sector after the pandemic, restoring its volume," she said.

According to the official, such tours may represent a package which includes medical services, air travel, accommodations, meals and optional excursions with all necessary safety precautions observed.

"For a convenient entry of groups of foreigners we propose to use the electronic visa mechanism which would allow to visit Russia swiftly and comfortably. We are also proposing to expand the list of cities where the foreigners may get inoculated. Right now this can be done only in Moscow," the head of the agency noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, tasked the government to work out the organization of paid vaccination against the coronavirus infection for the foreigners in Russia by the end of June.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is held on June 2-5. The topic of this year’s forum is "Together Again - Economy of New Reality." SPIEF-2021 is held in a face-to-face format with all anti-coronavirus measures observed. TASS is the official photo hosting agency and information partner of the event.