Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by nearly 353,000 in past day

GENEVA, June 1. /TASS/. Nearly 353,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 170.42 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

As of 18:06 Moscow time on June 1, as many as 170,426,245 novel coronavirus cases and 3,548,628 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 352,685 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 8,055.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Southeast Asia accounts for more than 41% of the COVID-19 daily tally (145,075 cases). Next are North and South America (114,062 cases) and Europe (38,220 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (32,929,178), India (28,175,044), Brazil (16,515,120), France (5,567,152), Turkey (5,249,404), Russia (5,081,417), the United Kingdom (4,487,343), Italy (4,217,821), Argentina (3,753,609), Germany (3,682,911), Spain (3,678,390), and Colombia (3,383,279).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (588,596), Brazil (461,931), India (331,985), Mexico (223,507), the United Kingdom (127,782), Italy (126,128), Russia (121,873), France (108,713), Germany (88,595), Colombia (87,282), Iran (80,156), and Spain (79,953).