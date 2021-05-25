Azerbaijan says situation on border with Armenia has stabilized

BAKU, May 25. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s State Border Service said on Tuesday that the situation on the border with Armenia has stabilized and is under control.

"The situation on the state border with Armenia is stable and is under our control. The Azerbaijani side is taking measures to promptly resolve disputes without any tensions," Murad Nagiyev, a spokesman for the State Border Service, told AzerTac news agency.

According to the spokesman, Azerbaijani’s border guards maintain daily contacts with the Russian side. "Reports that Azerbaijani border guards opened gunfire towards Armenia are not true. The Russian side got in contact with us today to say that Armenian and Azerbaijani servicemen had allegedly been shooting in the air. As a result, an Armenian soldier was wounded. The Russian side said also that the Armenian side had no claims to Azerbaijan over this incident," he said.

The Armenian defense ministry said on May 25 that an Armenian serviceman was lethally wounded in a shootout on the border with Azerbaijan in the Gegharkunik Province. Azerbaijan’s defense ministry rejected accusation, saying that the Armenian soldier had died in an accident. In turn, it said that on May 25 seven trucks with Armenian soldiers had tried to approach the border in that area and their movement had been stopped "as a result of preventive measures" without the use of weapons.