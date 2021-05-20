Baku-Yerevan peace treaty possible, requires Armenia’s political will - president

BAKU, May 20. /TASS/. A peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is possible, and this will make real free trade of the two countries with Georgia, but this requires political will of Yerevan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday.

"A peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is possible. I will say more, the conclusion of this treaty is possible in a relatively short period of time. What is lacking now is the political will of the Armenian side," Aliyev said.

Aliyev stressed that "the peace treaty implies recognizing territorial integrity of both countries," and, in his words, the Azerbaijani authorities "are ready to do this, publicly recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia," but at the same time, the Armenian authorities must recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan "in its international borders".

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.