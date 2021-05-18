Israel intercepts drone approaching border with Jordan

TEL AVIV, May 18. /TASS/. The Israeli forces reported an interception of a drone that approached the Israeli border from the Jordanian side, the Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday.

According to the military, the drone was flying toward the area of Beit She’an in northern Israel when it was downed.

"The UAV was being monitored by IDF air control units. The fragments of the UAV were collected by security forces," the IDF said.

According to The Jerusalem Post report, it is currently unclear who controlled the drone.