Russia is Tajikistan’s strategic partner and ally — Rahmon

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russia is a strategic partner and ally for Tajikistan, Dushanbe is not going to change its position, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said during the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Of course, our adversaries want us to quarrel and scatter. I believe you are aware of our perspective that Russia is Tajikistan's strategic partner and ally. Russia maintains the largest military base outside its borders, notably in Tajikistan. All these years, we have not changed our viewpoint and will not change it," Rakhmon said.

He also noted that Russia and Tajikistan need to fight global challenges and threats together.