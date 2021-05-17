Russia, Sierra Leone to celebrate jubilee of diplomatic relations extensively — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia and Sierra Leone will celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries at a fitting level and will hold a number of events dedicated to that anniversary, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference following talks with Sierra Leone’s top diplomat David Francis.

"Relations between our countries have traditionally been friendly, [they] develop on the principles of equality, mutual respect and consideration for each other’s interests. Next January will mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between our countries. Today we agreed to celebrate that jubilee at a worthy level and hold specific events dedicated to it," he said.