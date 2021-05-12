German government, Merkel offer their condolences over Kazan tragedy

BERLIN, May 12. /TASS/. The German government and Chancellor Angela Merkel are shocked by the attack in Kazan, the largest city of Russia’s Tatarstan, they wish recovery to the wounded and offer their condolences to the families of those killed, Steffen Seibert, Germany’s government spokesperson, said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"The chancellor and the government are dumbstruck by this attack. We sympathize with the families of those killed and wish those wounded a rapid and full recovery," Seibert said.