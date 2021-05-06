US to ‘impose costs’ on Russia for conflict in Donbass — State Secretary Blinken

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. US authorities will continue to take unilateral measures against Russia over the situation in eastern Ukraine, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Thursday.

"[Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba] and I laid flowers honoring Ukrainians who lost their lives as a result of Russia’s aggression in Donbass. Along with Allies & partners, we continue to impose costs on Russia until Moscow chooses peace over conflict," he tweeted Thursday.

US Department of State deputy spokeswoman, Jalina Porter opined in her Twitter that "Russia must be held accountable, including through sanctions," for its alleged "hostilities" in Donbass.

The armed conflict in Ukraine sparked in 2014. Its peaceful resolution depends on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, which call for a ceasefire, withdrawal of forces, amnesty, restoration of economic ties and deep constitutional reform in Ukraine, which must result in de-centralization of power in the country, with consideration of the special status of Donbass. However, this plan remains unimplemented, because Ukraine has refused to implement political clauses ahead of security-related ones. Besides, Ukraine insists that control over the Donbass portion of the Russian-Ukrainian border must be handed over to Kiev, although, according to the document, this may only happen after the new elections in Donbass.