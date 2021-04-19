Russia and US show considerable restraint in sanctions exchange - expert

NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington showed "considerable restraint" during last week’s exchange of sanctions and this shows that the sides are willing to avoid escalation, although the risks of further deterioration still remain, Dean of the New York-based Baruch College's School of Public and International Affairs David Birdsell told TASS.

"I think that the developments last week showed considerable restraint on both sides. Given the quick recoveries in the exchange rate and the bond markets, that appears to be the consensus in the financial community as well," Birdsell said.

However, the expert noted that the story with the sanctions exchange was not over yet. "Significant risks remain - thinking primarily of the possibility of forthcoming or enacted but yet unknown cyber operations and of the military buildup on Russia’s western border with Ukraine - but as of right now, both Russia and the US seem more inclined to de-escalation."

US President Joe Biden on April 15 signed an executive order to impose sanctions on Russia. In part, the United States prohibits its companies from acquiring Russian debt liabilities issued by the Central Bank, the National Wealth Fund and the Ministry of Finance. Also, the Department of Commerce imposed sanctions on 16 organizations and 16 individuals, allegedly responsible for Russia’s rumored interference in US elections. Besides, sanctions were introduced against eight individuals and legal entities related to Crimea. Also, the United States is expelling ten diplomats, who are deemed as "representatives of Russian intelligence services."

On April 16, Russia announced tit-for-tat measures. The US ambassador was advised to head to Washington for consultations. Russia asked ten US diplomats to leave Moscow and launched a procedure than stops the practice of hiring citizens of Russia and third countries by the US diplomatic missions in Russia. Apart from that, Russia barred entry for eight incumbent and former US high-ranking officials and figures, who have been involved in devising and pursuing the anti-Russian policy. Among them are the US attorney general, the FBI director, the director of National Intelligence, the Secretary of Homeland Security and the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.