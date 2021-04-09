Anti-Russian sanctions should be well-measured — German ambassador

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. Sanctions against Russia are necessary, but should be carefully measured to remain efficient, German Ambassador to US Emily Haber said on Friday, answering to a TASS question.

"Sanctions are <…> the strongest part of diplomatic language, and they are necessary if there are massive violations of the international law," the German diplomat said. "But they can’t be the the only one [instrument]. There relevance and efficiency depends on dosage, because otherwise Russia <…> will find ways of circumventions."

Speaking about Berlin’s stance regarding the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project in the context of possible sanctions, the diplomat said that singling out one pipeline from the entire complex picture would, to a certain extent, be incorrect.

"The United States is importing pretty as much crude oil from Russia as Germany imports gas. So, is one fossil fuel bad and the other fossil fuel - good?" she said. "We need to find ways to mitigate or allay concerns."

The Nord Stream 2 project includes construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The work was suspended in December 2019 after Swiss Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to possible US sanctions. However, construction resumed in 2020 after a year-long pause. On March 26, Chairman of the Gazprom Board of Governors Viktor Zubkov assured that the project construction would be completed this year.

The Politico newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing US administration sources, that the White House was looking into the possibility of appointing a US special envoy on Nord Stream 2, who would negotiate on the project’s closure.