OSCE Secretary General suggests East, West renew spirit of compromise

- Dear Madam Schmid, the crisis of confidence between OSCE participating States is deepening by growing disagreements between Western States and Russia. Is it possible to overcome this crisis in the OSCE? Can the OSCE summit help to revive a fruitful dialogue within your Organization, since the last such meeting took place in 2010?

- The fundamental problem in our region is a lack of trust. From arms control to human rights, we see situations where existing OSCE principles and commitments are challenged or openly undermined. This erodes mutual confidence, restricts opportunities for co-operation, and, ultimately, damages our collective security and stability.

If we want to build trust, overcome the climate of confrontation and create an impetus for constructive cooperation, it begins with participating States following through on their promises. With a renewed commitment and a renewed spirit of compromise, the OSCE would be better placed to prepare and respond to new and emerging challenges as we approach 50 years of the Helsinki Final Act.

The OSCE is the best-placed platform to foster more fruitful dialogue and to revive a multilateral approach to address common security challenges. After all, the OSCE plays a unique role in bridging East and West on important issues and turning our normative framework into action. When divergences grow and other routes for co-operation narrow, the OSCE has a critical role in bringing stability.

There are plenty of areas that could benefit immediately from such dialogue — both existing security challenges, including conflict prevention and management and also new and emerging challenges, like the link between security and technology, security risks associated with climate change, and evolving threats posed by terrorism and organized crime. If there were a renewed spirit of compromise, the OSCE and its participating States could start making more of a difference in all of these areas.

With regard to the next OSCE Summit for Heads of Government, that is a matter for participating States to decide. We continue to hold annual meetings of OSCE Foreign Ministers, and OSCE Ambassadors meet at least once per week.

- Russia constantly calls for OSCE reform. How do you assess such an initiative? Does the OSCE need to adopt its own charter or any reform at all?

- There is always room for improvement in how any organization operates, so suggestions on ways to strengthen the work of the OSCE and enhance cooperation are welcomed.

I followed with interest the proposals that Russia put forward last year, along with several other initiatives proposed by OSCE participating States as well as the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

As always in the OSCE, we operate based on consensus decisions, so any reforms would need to have the approval of all 57 participating States. Should they agree on a set of reforms, then, as the OSCE’s Chief Administrative Officer, my role is to enact them.

- Peaceful settlement of the crisis in and around Ukraine has come to a standstill due to lack of a unified approach between the representatives of Donbass and Kiev in the Trilateral Contact Group talks. Are you afraid of a possible escalation of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2021? What can you suggest to achieve progress in the settlement?

- People living in conflict-affected areas deserve enduring stability and security in their daily lives. Until relatively recently, the security situation in the East of Ukraine has remained more or less stable since July 2020. Recent events with rising tensions and more ceasefire violations show just how fragile the situation is and clearly demonstrates that further efforts are needed.

Echoing the calls by many OSCE participating States, I too call for restraint and immediate de-escalation of tensions. I also reiterate that the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine must have safe, secure, and unimpeded access throughout the country to implement its mandate.