Mexican top diplomat says plans to visit Russia to discuss Covid-19 vaccine supplies

MEXICO CITY, April 6. /TASS/. Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he plans to visit Russia as part of his foreign tour to discuss the situation around supplies of coronavirus vaccines.

"The president [of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador] aksed me to go to Moscow," he told a news conference. "I will also go to China when the date is confirmed. There, we have contracts with Sinovac and CanSino."

Apart from that, he said he planned to visit India and the United States. However no concrete dates were announced.

By now, Mexico has received three batches of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which is used to inoculate people older than 60. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, Mexico has used nearly 9.3 million doses of vaccines of various manufacturers.

As of April 5, more than 2.25 million coronavirus cases were confirmed in Mexico. The coronavirus-related death toll stands at 204,399. More than 1.79 patients have recovered. According to the Mexican health ministry, Covid-19 incidence has been demonstrating downwards tendencies over ten weeks in a row.