Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 659,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA, April 2. /TASS/. More than 659,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 129.21 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

As of 19:29 Moscow time on April 2, as many as 129,215,179 novel coronavirus cases and 2,820,098 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 659,917 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 11,626.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Europe accounts for more than 41% of the COVID-19 daily tally (275,728 cases). Next are North and South America (220,277 cases), and Southeast Asia (94,908 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (30,159,557), Brazil (12,748,747), India (12,303,131), France (4,620,357), Russia (4,563,056), the United Kingdom (4,350,270), Italy (3,607,083), Turkey (3,357,988), Spain (3,274,150), Germany (2,855,061), Colombia (2,406,377), and Poland (2,387,511).