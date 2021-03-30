Social collapse in Syria will trigger a large refugee wave to EU, warns Moscow

BRUSSELS, March 30. /TASS/. A social and economic meltdown in Syria will lead to irreversible ramifications and a new wave of refugees heading towards the EU in particular, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said Tuesday when speaking at the ministerial part of the international donor conference on Syria held online between March 29 and 30.

According to him, representatives of relevant international organizations "are not only calling to ramp up basic humanitarian supplies, the so-called food baskets, but also provide means of support to those who need, which stipulates realization of early recovery projects, rebuilding and construction of civil infrastructure facilities."

However, Vershinin continued, all these calls "continue to be stubbornly ignored in favor of politicized positions to reject humanitarian recovery, discrimination of government territories and suffocation with sanctions backed by demands for political transformations in Syria." "In this light we urge everyone to think what a social and economic collapse in Syria will result in? What irreversible consequences it is fraught with? Another blackhole can emerge in the Middle East similar to those of Yemen and Libya, while the West, primarily European countries, will be hit by another large-scale refugee wave," he noted.